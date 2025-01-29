Who is Hudson Thames? Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man star sparks “woke” backlash

Judging by online comments, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man isn’t getting the attention it thought it would. Hudson Thames is at the center of the storm, and it’s not calming down.

To an extent, it goes without saying that Marvel brings chaos. Whether that’s through heated fan backlash, Easter eggs that tie in one too many plots, or dramatic post-credits scenes, there’s usually something.

Marvel TV shows are their own kettle of fish. It’s arguably where the best storytelling is happening, but series struggle to hold their own or get renewed for multiple seasons.

Next in line is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and things are already off to a bad start. Hudson Thames is the name everybody’s talking about – but who is he and what has happened?

Who is Hudson Thames?

Hudson Thames is the voice of Peter Parker – aka Spidey himself – in Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. He took over the voice role from real-life star Tom Holland for other Marvel projects, such as the What If…? series.

Thames was initially cast as the voice role of Spider-Man in 2021, reprising it again in 2025.

Other than his time in the MCU, you might recognize Thames from other TV and film appearances. His previous movie credits include Marmaduke, Bride Wars, and The A-List, while he’s starred in shows including Ghosts, Mad Men, and Disney’s Shake It Up.

He’s also a musician signed to Republic Records. Thames released his debut album ‘Bambino’ on January 24, 2025.

However, none of this might be why you actually know him. The day before Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was released, Thames went viral for an interview stating he was worried the show would be “woke.”

Thames told Collider, “I thought it was awesome. I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn’t, and I was like, ‘Yes, this is great, it’s so well written,’ like it feels real. I’m the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what’s happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice.”

Fans dub “woke” backlash “beyond disappointing”

Unsurprisingly, this hasn’t gone down well online. After co-star Colman Domingo already experienced racist backlash for his casting as Norman Osborn, fans have stated the claim is “beyond disappointing.”

One fan posted on X/Twitter, “Genuinely beyond disappointed in this news about Hudson Thames man. You’re supposed to be Spider-Man goddamnit, act like it.”

“Stan Lee literally said ‘Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today’ and Hudson Thames is out here saying he was worried about Spider-Man being too ‘woke’… What dipsh*t,” another agreed.

A third weighed in, “Hudson Thames singlehandedly getting rid of all the hype for yfnsm because he couldn’t keep his dumba*s mouth shut.”

Others have compared Thames’ popularity dip to Shameik Moore, who voiced Parker in the Spider-Verse movies. Moore has had controversy of his own, largely relating to multiple allegations of making women he worked with feel “uncomfortable.”

This included comment from co-star Lauren Harrier, explaining online Moore refused to take down a social media post she wasn’t comfortable with.

Currently, Thames hasn’t said anything publicly about his comments or the following backlash.

