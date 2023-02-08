How to watch You Season 4 – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

Hello, You: We see you’re wondering if you can watch the upcoming Season 4 of the popular show You on Netflix. Let us help you.

After taking the world by storm since its 2018 release, You, which is based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, has been getting bigger and bigger with every season. Season 3 had a fiery finale – literally – and it left on somewhat of a cliffhanger, making fans all the more excited for Season 4.

When it comes to new shows, we can pretty much expect them all to be on some form of streaming service, often dropping all at once so we can binge said content to our heart’s content.

Article continues after ad

But some of you may not know where to watch this specific series, or how to access it. Many shows of this calibre have been available to stream on Netflix, but can the same be said for You Season 4? Well, we’re here to help you, so let’s go over it all.

When and where can you watch You Season 4 Part 1 and 2?

You Season 4 will be streaming on Netflix in two parts: Part 1 will drop on February 9, and Part 2 will drop on March 9, exactly one month later.

In terms of what time the series will arrive on the streaming platform, here’s a handy guide depending on your time zone:

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The show has confirmed that they are streaming exclusively on Netflix with Twitter posts, which also feature the dates that the newest season is dropping.

What will happen in You Season 4?

If you’ve never heard of the show before, and you want the quick rundown, the official Netflix synopsis reads: “A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

If you’re wanting to read what is going to happen in this specific season, check out this article here.

You can also check out the upcoming season’s trailer below to find out more:

Article continues after ad

You Season 4 Part 1 will drop on Netflix on February 9, 2023.

You check out the rest of our You coverage here.