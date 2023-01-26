How to watch You People – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

You People, a new comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, is about to drop on Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Hill last appeared in Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s end-of-the-world satire. As for Murphy, he reprised one of his most beloved roles in Coming 2 America, and he’s preparing to return as Axel Foley in a new Beverly Hills Cop movie.

You People, directed by Kenya Barris and co-written with Hill, is a new comedy with major star power: Hill stars alongside Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.

Article continues after ad

With the anticipated film soon to release on Netflix, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch You People?

You People will premiere on Netflix on January 27.

You People will be available on the streaming platform all across the world, and it won’t be receiving a theatrical release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In terms of what time You People will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

As per Tudum, the movie “centers around Amira Mohammed and Ezra Cohen, a star-crossed couple facing a cultural divide akin to that of the Montagues and Capulets – just swap out fair Verona for sunny Los Angeles.

Article continues after ad

“He’s white and Jewish, she’s Black and grew up Muslim, and when the two unexpectedly fall in love after a rideshare mix-up meet cute, their relationship is put to the test by their respective families.”

You People will be available to stream on Netflix on January 27.