If you’ve already binged your way through Yellowstone: One-Fifty, there’s another Kevin Costner documentary, Yellowstone to Yosemite, coming very soon.

Yellowstone ended back in December 2024, and with Costner not returning to see out his last days as John Dutton, fans were left disappointed by the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan‘s Western drama.

But despite Costner not sticking around to the end (or currently set to return in any of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs), the star will be returning to the national park in real-life for a very special new docuseries.

Following the release of Yellowstone: One-Fifty in 2022, Costner will be heading up a new exploration of the park in the upcoming series, Yellowstone to Yosemite.

Where to watch Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner

Episode 1 of Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner will premiere on Fox Nation on Saturday, February 8.

Episodes 2 and 3 will follow weekly.

Fox Nation is a streaming service from Fox News, and plans start at $7.99 per month.

Fox Nation

The new documentary will kick off FOX Nation’s year-long “America 250” campaign, which celebrates the country’s 250 year anniversary in 2026.

What’s it about?

Yellowstone to Yosemite is a documentary that follows Kevin Costner as he retraces the journey of 26th President Teddy Roosevelt and environmental advocate John Muir in the 1903 Yosemite expedition.

The official synopsis reads: “Throughout the voyage, Costner explores the region’s rich Indigenous American legacy, the serendipitous arrival of outsiders in 1850, and how John Muir evolved into a crusader for our wildest places.

“Through Costner’s perspective, he illuminates the struggle waged by Muir as he contended with the intricate politics of resource management and how Roosevelt’s intervention culminated in the establishment of a more structured National Park System, the creation of 150 National Forests, 5 National Parks, and the preservation and protection of 230 million acres of precious land.”

Costner himself said of the series, “Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it’s stranger than fiction and happens against all odds. It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened.

“The story of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir’s camping trip through Yosemite is one of those truly special ones, and I’m excited to dig into the next chapter of the preservation of the American frontier.”

