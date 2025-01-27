There’s no more Yellowstone (for now), but if you’re looking to dive into the history of Taylor Sheridan’s most-obsessed setting, the Kevin Costner-led documentary, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, is available to stream now.

Despite all the explosive drama and cowboy tricks, it’s clear that Sheridan favors the lush Montana-Wyoming setting just as much as he does the Dutton family. Some could even argue Yellowstone Park is the real hero: an unflawed, perfect place that’ll outlive any person who tries to claim it.

But despite this, there’s little to no exploration or history of the park itself in the Paramount drama series, save for the tiny piece the Duttons own.

Thankfully, there’s a 2022 documentary about the area hosted by Kevin Costner himself, which was released to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the park’s founding.

Where to watch Yellowstone: One-Fifty documentary

Yellowstone: One-Fifty is currently available to stream on Fubo.

The documentary originally aired on Fox Nation. At the time of writing, Fubo subscriptions start at $32.99 per month.

Is it on Paramount Plus?

Yellowstone: One-Fifty isn’t on Paramount Plus in the US, but you can watch it on the streaming service if you access it via a VPN, since it’s available in other territories.

If you’ve already watched the entirety of Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe, you’ll know the streaming rights are scattered. For example, Yellowstone itself isn’t available on Paramount’s own streaming service, but the spinoffs, 1923 and 1883, are.

Fox Nation

But actually, there’s a good reason for this. Yellowstone: One Fifty was produced by Fox Nation; it’s not technically part of Sheridan’s universe, which is why it’s not on Paramount Plus in the US.

It is, however, available in other territories on the platform, including in the UK, Ireland, and Canada. So, in order to watch it, you’ll need to:

Download a VPN

Change your location to the UK, Ireland, or Canada

Sign in to Paramount Plus

Start streaming!

What is Yellowstone: One-Fifty about?

The documentary Yellowstone: One-Fifty follows Kevin Costner as he travels around Yellowstone National Park and learns more about how it was founded.

More specifically, he retraces the journey of Ferdinand Vandeveer Hayden, who led an 1871 expedition that eventually resulted in the foundation of Yellowstone. Eventually, it became the world’s first national park.

Fox Nation

“We take a lot for granted, but because people risked a lot, we all have much richer lives,” Costner said [via People] “Contributing my time towards the story seeing more light of day is just a tiny thing.”

There are four episodes in total: “A Magical Place”, “Winter’s Majesty”, “Rebirth”, and “An Enduring Legacy”.

There are four episodes in total: "A Magical Place", "Winter's Majesty", "Rebirth", and "An Enduring Legacy".