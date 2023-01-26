How to watch Wolf Pack: When and where to see Sarah Michelle Gellar’s new werewolf show

WOLF PACK — Sarah Michelle Gellar stars as Kristin Ramsy in WOLF PACK on Paramount+. Photo: Steve Dietl/Paramount+ © 2022 MTVE All Rights Reserved.

Wolf Pack is a new teen drama that sees Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar doing battle with a bunch of teenage werewolves.

Based on the book series by Canadian author Edo Van Balkom, Wolf Pack is overseen by Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis, with the official synopsis as follows…

Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Article continues after ad

Sarah Michelle Gellar plays an arson investigator looking into those wildfires, the show representing the Buffy star’s return to teen horror. Westworld star Rodrigo Santoro also features, while the teens in question are played by Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

When and where to watch Wolf Pack

Wolf Pack premieres on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023, in the US and Canada.

The show debuts a day later – on January 27, 2023 – in the UK, Australia, and Latin America, also on Paramount+.

Episodes then drop weekly, with Season 1 consisting of 10 instalments.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you aren’t already subscribed to Paramount+, you can sign up to the streaming service for £6.99 a month in the UK. Or take advantage of their seven-day free trial.

Article continues after ad

How Hereditary and Euphoria inspired the show

At a screening of the first episode in London last night, Jeff Davis said the show is a combination of his two previous hits, smashing police procedural Criminal Minds together with the adolescent drama of Teen Wolf.

Though while Wolf Pack has no narrative connection to Teen Wolf, it drops the same day as Teen Wolf: The Movie, which we reviewed here.

Davis also said Wolf Pack was inspired by Euphoria, 1980s cult classic The Lost Boys, and the horror movies made by indie studio A24 – specifically Hereditary.

Wolf Pack streams on Paramount+ from Friday, while you can read about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character in the show here.