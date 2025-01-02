There’s an easy way to watch When Calls the Heart Season 12 outside the US

We’re finally about to find out what Hargreaves has to tell Elizabeth, so here’s how fans outside the US can tune into When Calls the Heart Season 12 to find out.

At the end of Season 11, Nathan’s superior officer, Andrew Hargraves, turns up at Mike and Mei’s wedding to tell Elizabeth something about her late husband. We’ve still got no idea what he has to say… but that’s all about the change.

Fans finally have a release schedule for new episodes, and while we don’t exactly know how many new episodes lie in wait, the drama and romantic tension are guaranteed.

There’s just one stumbling block. How do fans outside the US get to watch the answers to our burning questions? Luckily, we’ve solved the When Calls the Heart Season 12 streaming problem for you.

How to watch When Calls the Heart Season 12

You’ll be able to watch each episode of When Calls the Heart Season 12 on the Hallmark Channel, airing weekly on Sundays at 9/8c.

Much like Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, episodes will then be available to stream a day later. For Season 12, this will obviously be on Hallmark+.

If you need to catch up with the previous 11 seasons, alongside the many specials of the binge-worthy TV show, you’ll find all episodes on Hallmark+ too. The same can be said for spinoff show When Hope Calls.

If you need a brief recap, you’re best off starting with Season 11. None of the specials need to be watched in order for the main show to make sense, so that will also save you some time before Season 12 begins.

Can you stream When Calls the Heart outside the US?

Technically, yes. UK fans can get a subscription to the Hallmark Channel through Prime Video, which is £4.99 per month. There’s just one catch – there’s currently no guarantee Season 12 will be on there.

As some fans will already know, there has historically been a lag between when UK and US versions of Hallmark get the same shows. There’s no given reason for why, but UK fans could be waiting weeks (if not months) if they go down this route.

The second option is to stream it using a VPN. Once you have one, just change your location to the US, sign up for the Hallmark streaming service, and start watching.

Hallmark US plans start at around the same price as UK ones if you convert the price (ie $7.99 for exactly the same amount of access).

As we’ve touched on, you’re also getting the entire When Calls the Heart back catalog for the same price.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 starts on January 5, 2025. For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.