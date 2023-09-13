Season 1 of the football documentary Welcome to Wrexham was a big hit for Disney+, so when is Season 2 streaming?

Welcome to Wrexham Season 1 is a funny, inspiring, and endlessly surprising documentary about the recent takeover of Wrexham Football Club.

What sets it apart from other soccer series is the fact that the men taking over were It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator/star Rob McElhenney, and Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

The doc followed their efforts to purchase the club, build the team, and win enough matches to be promoted to the next tier in the footballing pyramid. While this didn’t happen at the end of Season 1, they are again working towards it in Season 2.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Is it streaming?

Yes, Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham is now streaming on FX and Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK.

Episode 1 of the new series was released on September 12, 2023 in the States, and due to the time difference, September 13 in Europe.

The first episode of the season is titled ‘Welcome Back to Wrexham’. While the official synopsis states: “A new football season begins as the town, the team, and owners prepare to welcome King Charles III.”

Episodes will then drop on a weekly basis every Tuesday/Wednesday, with the titles of the next five installments as follows:

Episode 2: ‘The Quiet Zone’

Episode 3: ‘Nott Yet’

Episode 4: ‘Shaun’s Vacation’

Episode 5: ‘First Losers’

Episode 6: ‘Ballers’

What happens in ‘Welcome Back to Wrexham’?

The first episode of Season 2 kicks off with Ryan Reynolds revealing that “the King of England called.” Followed by shots of King Charles III visiting the city and football ground.

There then follows a brief recap of what happened in Season 1, describing why the stars purchased the club, and how they developed the ground and the team. Then failed to win promotion to League Two in the playoffs.

In the summer, the club has brought in good players. But they are also expensive players, so to offset those costs – as well as plans to build a new stand – Wrexham really needs to go up. As Rob McElhenney so eloquently puts it: “From a financial perspective, if we don’t get promoted this season, we’re f**ked.”

Injuries to the goalkeepers gets things off to a bad start. Then a goalkeeping mistake sees the club going behind in the first game. But Wrexham turns it around in the last 20 minutes, ultimately defeating Eastleigh 2-1.

The actors then go to ‘Monarchy boot-camp’ with an etiquette coach, so they know how to behave when they meet the King. Which is more fun for them than the viewer.

The episode continues with Ryan and Rob putting those lessons into practice when they meet the King, with the pair taking Charles and Camilla on a tour of the ground and Charles telling Rob that he hears it’s always sunny in Philadelphia.

The final few minutes then concern the tearing down of the Kop, in advance of the ground’s redevelopment. Wrexham losing 2-0 to “serious rivals” Chesterfield, thanks to more goalkeeping errors. And the club failing to win government funds for that new stand. As such, the episode ends on an unexpected low.

