How to watch Walking Dead Season 10 finale three days early

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale will be a final showdown between the survivors and Whisperers, and AMC is making the final episode available to stream early. Here, we'll run through everything you need to watch it early.

The Whisperers have been wreaking havoc since they entered the series. They have taken people down, hidden in the shadows, and turned the world of many characters upside down with their creepy ways.

This October, the main group of characters will have their chance to strike them down. If you would like to get a glimpse of the episode early as well, you've come to right place. With just a few simple steps to complete, you will be set in no time. It's called 'A Certain Doom' so the fate of everyone is wide open, with a previous teaser foreshadowing the death of a main figure in the show.

Let's run through the details.

How to watch Walking Dead Season 10 finale early

There's only one way TWD fans can get their eyes on the finale early, but it's going to cost you.

AMC+ is the streaming service needed to gain exclusive access to the episode before everyone else, and this is only available in the United States. While that might be a blow for fans in other regions, those with AMC+ will only be getting it three days earlier on October 1 – whereas others will have to wait until October 4.

The sign-up process is simple enough to complete, as seen below.

Visit the AMC+ website. Hit 'Get Started' and enter your email address. Complete the next few steps, and confirm your subscription. Done! You're ready to watch The Walking Dead Season 10 finale early.

The moment you’ve been waiting for... #TWD’s The Whisperer War: The Final Showdown premieres October 4th. pic.twitter.com/PJI9iQ1NAB — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 3, 2020

How much is AMC Plus?

If you're wondering how much this early binge is going to cost you, don't worry. We've gathered all of that pricing information for you.

There doesn't appear to be an annual plan available, but it will set you back $4.99 per month. Even if you're signing up just for this episode, that's fairly reasonable. The subscription (also available to purchase via Xfinity) will also grant you access to original AMC series' as well as those from Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

Walking Dead: Beyond World coming soon

With Maggie returning, possible returns on the cards, and some clearly facing incoming doom – this season finale is going to be a good one. There's a nice bonus after it airs as well.

Following the episode on October 4 will be the launch of a spinoff show called Beyond World. As seen above, it was given a major trailer during Comic-Con this July. This is going to be set at a different time than TWD and Fear The Walking Dead, too.

Its official description reads: "A group of teenagers sheltered from the dangers of the post-apocalyptic world receive a message that inspires them to leave the safety of the only home they have ever known and embark on a cross-country journey to save their father."