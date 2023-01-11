How to watch Vikings Valhalla Season 2 – what time is it on Netflix?

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, the next chapter of the Vikings sequel series, is about to hit Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to History’s Vikings, which ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2020. The first season premiered on Netflix in February last year, and a second season was greenlit just weeks later.

The show is set in the early 11th century, chronicling the events that brought about the end of the Viking Age, including the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

Article continues after ad

With Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 soon to release on Netflix, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch Vikings Valhalla Season 2?

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2023.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In terms of what time Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time-zone so you know when you can dive in:

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the second season reads: “Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

“Season 2 finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat; an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.”

Article continues after ad

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 is currently available on Netflix.