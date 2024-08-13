How to watch Victory: Korea’s answer to Bring It On gets US release date

Cheerleading movie Victory recently opened a New York film festival, and now the Korean comedy is getting a theatrical release in the US.

Victory was the opening night movie at the recent New York Asian Film Festival, where star Lee Hye-ri – best known as a member of K-pop group Girl’s Day – won the international ‘Rising Star Asia’ award.

A comedy-drama that’s been compared to cult classic Bring It On, as well as recent comedy hit Bottoms, the film is set in 1999 at a high school on a Korean island, and revolves around the formation of a cheer club called the Millennium Girls.

Article continues after ad

The high-kicking, high-flying efforts of the group help rouse the spirits of a region that’s been depressed by the 1997 financial crisis in Asia. And also drive the school’s football team to success as they endeavour to reach the national championships.

When is Victory released in the US?

Victory was recently picked up by 815 Pictures, who will release the movie on August 16, 2024.

Article continues after ad

The movie debuts in South Korea on August 14, while Victory is also set to his screens in Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, Cambodia, and Thailand through the rest of August, and into September.

Article continues after ad

There’s no word yet on a UK release, or if/when it will hit other European territories, but we’ll update this article as-and-when there’s news.

Who stars in the Korean Bring It On?

Here’s the main cast of Victory, which includes Lee Jung-ha, from recent Disney+ series Moving:

Lee Hye-ri as Pil-sun

Park Se-wan as Mi-na

Lee Jung-ha as Chi-hyung

Cho A-ram as Se-hyun

Victory is directed by Park Beom-su, whose previous credits include Red Carpet and Single in Seoul.

Victory starts rolling out in cinemas this week. Head here for more new movies releasing this month, or here for the best new movies streaming.