How to watch Velma – what time is it streaming on HBO Max?

Velma, the new Scooby-Doo spinoff, is about to drop on HBO Max – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.
Velma is a new animated series chronicling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the orange turtle-necked, bespectacled brains of Mystery Inc’s meddling kids in the Scooby-Doo franchise.
It stars Mindy Kaling as Velma Dinkley, Sam Richardson as Norville ‘Shaggy’ Rogers, Constance Wu as Daphne Blake, and Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones. Scooby himself won’t appear… at least, that’s what we’ve been told.
There’s a twist: it’s an adult series with gore, profanity, and nudity – so, with Velma soon to release on HBO Max, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.
When and where can you watch Velma?
Velma will premiere on HBO Max on January 12, 2023.
Only the first two episodes will be available to watch, with the rest of the season dropping in weekly batches of two episodes. There are 10 episodes in total in Season 1.
Velma is exclusive to HBO Max and there aren’t any plans for distribution in the UK. If you live in a territory that doesn’t have HBO Max, you’ll need a VPN to watch the show.
In terms of what time Velma will be available to watch on HBO Max, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time-zone so you know when you can dive in:
- 12am PDT
- 3am EDT
- 5am Brazil
- 8am UK
- 9am Central European Summer Time
- 1:30pm India Standard Time
- 7pm Australia
- 9pm New Zealand
The official synopsis reads: “Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.
“An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers, executive producer Mindy Kaling will voice the titular character.”
Velma will start streaming on HBO Max on January 12.