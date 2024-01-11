How to watch True Detective Night Country: What time is Season 4 on?

We’re just days away from True Detective Season 4 launching, so here’s your guide for when and where to watch the new series, which is subtitled ‘Night Country.’

True Detective is usually a January release, with HBO typically starting the year with a bang. Seasons 1 and 3 launched in the second week of Jan, as does Season 4. Indeed the only series that broke this mould was Season 2, and that’s the instalment neither critics nor audiences liked. So Night Country dropping next week bodes well.

The new series sees Mexican writer-director Issa López taking over showrunner duties from True Detective creator Nico Pizzolatto. While Season 4 stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as mismatched cops investigating the disappearance of a team of scientists from a research facility in Alaska.

True Detective Season 4 kicks off this Sunday/Monday depending on where you live, with US and UK viewing details as follows.

How to watch True Detective Night Country: What time is Season 4 out?

In the US, True Detective Night Country debuts on HBO this Sunday, January 14, at 9pm PT/ET. It will also be available to stream on Max.

In the UK, Season 4 of True Detective premieres on Sky Atlantic on Monday, January 15, also at 9pm. Though you will also be able to stream from the early hours of Sunday morning from both Sky and NOW.

Previous seasons of the show were eight episodes, but Night Country consists of six, with US air dates as follows (add a day if you are in the UK):

Part 1: January 14, 2024

Part 2: January 21, 2024

Part 3: January 28, 2024

Part 4: February 4, 2024

Part 5: February 11, 2024

Part 6: February 18, 2024

If you’re in the UK wanting to watch True Detective: Night Country on Max, it’s as simple as this:

Sign up for Express VPN Connect to a US location or any location that allows Max Watch and enjoy

You could run into another problem when you try to use Max: it may require a credit card or PayPal account registered in the US, or an online gift card. The latter option is the easiest, and you can find them on Amazon.

