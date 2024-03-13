How to watch To Kill a Tiger — is it streaming?

Nisha Pahuja’s To Kill A Tiger was nominated for an Oscar at the 2024 Academy Awards. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the poignant documentary.

Nisha Pahuja served as director and executive producer for To Kill a Tiger, alongside various key industry figures, including Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling. The compelling film focuses on a family in Jharkhand, India, as they lobby for justice after their teenage daughter was raped.

To Kill a Tiger stood as one of the best documentaries of the past year. Currently sitting at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2024 Oscars. Despite not winning, it still remained one of the fiercest nominees, as well as one of the most engaging true crime features in years.

Although the police arrested three men for the crime, villagers and leaders forced them to drop the charges. Critics hailed To Kill a Tiger as a heavy but necessary documentary, one that highlights perseverance in the face of the toughest of odds. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the film, and if it’s on streaming.

Is To Kill a Tiger streaming?

To Kill a Tiger is now on Netflix, meaning you can watch it as part of a subscription to the streaming service — the same can be said if you’re in the United Kingdom, too.

Netflix acquired the rights to the movie back in February 2024, so things moved pretty swiftly to get the Oscar-nominated documentary on the platform. While the theatrical release has now ended, you can keep tabs on whether it returns to theaters anytime soon via the website.

The official synopsis reads: “In To Kill a Tiger, Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the survivor of sexual assault. In India, where a rape is reported every 20 minutes and conviction rates are less than 30 percent, Ranjit’s decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey unprecedented.”

