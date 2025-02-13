How to watch shocking new Wendy Williams documentary for free right now

TMZ has just dropped a new documentary on Wendy Williams, speaking directly to the former TV host as she’s held at a facility she describes as a “prison” – and there’s a simple way to watch it for free.

Williams first made a name for herself as a “shock jockette” radio DJ, but she’s best known as the host of The Wendy Williams Show, which started back in 2008 and earned her a reputation as one of TV’s most outspoken and controversial personalities.

However, since the show officially ended in 2022, Williams has made the headlines for altogether different reasons. Following a series of health struggles and issues with alcohol use, she was placed under a controversial guardianship, which was explored in the Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?

Now sober and mentally sound, her supporters say she should be free. But as is explored in TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, the 60-year-old is being held at an assisted living facility in New York City, unable to leave on her own accord.

New Wendy Williams documentary is streaming for free

TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy is available to stream in its entirety on Tubi right now, meaning viewers can watch the one-hour documentary for free. You can find the doc here.

Although Tubi works in various regions, the doc is only available in the US. If you’re not in America, you can still watch it for free by using a VPN.

As per the official synopsis, “The former talk show host speaks out from behind the glass of an assisted living facility where a restrictive guardianship has made her a ‘prisoner.’”

The only way TMZ’s founder, Harvey Levin, could speak with Williams was over the phone, with cameras set up on the sidewalk below, capturing the host through the window of her room.

The outlet said she is “lucid, following conversations, and is engaging… she’s herself again.” However, as is shown in the documentary, she’s still restricted and is pleading to be let go from her guardianship under attorney Sabrina Morrissey.

Williams says she’s “not allowed to go out” of the assisted living facility. When asked if she’s been given permission to leave her fifth floor room, she replies, “In the last 30 days I went out twice,” both of which were for dentist appointments.

Williams also claims she has no access to the internet and she isn’t allowed to call friends and family. The new documentary has led to calls for her freedom, with one writing, “You know the legal system is broken when things like this are happening.”

Another commented, “Whether she is sick or not, the fact of the matter is, this is no way for anyone to live. That lack of quality of life will degrade anyone’s mental health.

“Being locked up, with no independence, family or friends, will only degrade what’s left of her wellbeing. They want that to happen. It isn’t human.”

