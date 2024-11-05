How to watch Timothy Caulfield documentary Harder Better Faster Stronger for free

A new documentary from misinformation expert Timothy Caulfield tackles the masculinity crisis. If you want to learn more, you’ll be pleased to know Harder Better Faster Stronger can be streamed for free in the US.

Some of the most successful documentaries are those that seemingly come from nowhere. Like it or loathe it, Matt Walsh’s right-wing Borat-style experiment Am I Racist? dominated the chat when it dropped in September.

Then there was the smartschoolboy9 saga, which broke the internet earlier this year when YouTuber Nick Crowley released a mini-doc on his channel diving into the rabbit hole, sparking an online manhunt, disturbing trends, and plenty of theories.

Article continues after ad

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that interest is ramping up for Harder Better Faster Stronger, a new documentary exploring the increasingly prevalent “manly man” wellness industry, and where it all stems from.

How to watch it for free

Harder Better Faster Stronger is streaming for free right now on CBC Gem, the free digital streamer for the Canadian network. If you’re in the US or another territory, there’s a simple way to watch it: using a VPN.

Article continues after ad

Content licensed or created by CBC is available for free on-demand on the streaming service after it premieres, and the same can be said for its documentary library.

Article continues after ad

So, to watch Harder Better Faster Stronger, simply sign up for a VPN, set it to Canadian territory, sign up for or sign into a CBC Gem account, and hit the play button.

What is Harder Better Faster Stronger about?

In the documentary, Tim Caulfield explores the “crisis in masculinity” movement, speaking to everyone from extreme influencers to mental health experts while debunking “toxic men’s health myths.”

Ever notice your feed filling up with muscle-bound men eating cow testicles for breakfast? Promos for men-only retreats to get in gains while networking? “Alpha male” influencers struggling their way through an ice bath?

Article continues after ad

CBC Gem

As gender roles have shifted over the years, the narrative that masculinity is dying out has only grown stronger, driving trends in the wellness sector. In this doc, Caulfield – a professor of health law and science policy – examined this movement with an open mind.

Article continues after ad

In a conversation with Speakers Spotlight, he said, “I’ve studied health misinformation for a long time and over the last couple of years, it’s become clear that there has been a rise of ‘manly men’ health influencers – the manosphere – and they are everywhere, TikTok, Instagram, television, etc.

Article continues after ad

“There’s even a political dimension as part of this rising alt-right wellness industry. I thought it would be worthwhile to dig into this topic. I wanted to explore it with an open mind and listen to people’s concerns and why they were drawn to this trend, and the results were fascinating.”

Elaborating on where this trend came from, Caulfield explained, “We’ve seen an increasing emphasis on our need for more masculinity – ‘we need more manly men’, ‘masculinity is under attack’, etc.

Article continues after ad

“It’s harping back to a more traditional view of masculinity, even though historically there has never been a clear definition of what it means to be a man.

Article continues after ad

“It’s been fluid over time and across cultures, so it’s a myth to suggest there is one concrete definition and that if we adhered to it, we’d all be better.

CBC Gem Tim Caulfield went into it with an open mind

“It’s important to note also that this backlash has always been there. In the 60s, it was to the hippie counterculture view of masculinity. In the 70s, it was disco, which was rooted in masculinity and homophobia.

Article continues after ad

“Now we’re seeing this backlash in part because of LGBTQ2+ advances. These are positive social movements, but these positive social movements create tensions, as we’re seeing today.”

Among some of the most shocking micro-trends explored in Harder Better Faster Stronger include men drinking urine, avoiding sunscreen, and saying no to preventative care.

While the evidence showed that embracing some of these practices came with “a host of physical and mental health risks,” Caulfield’s key takeaway is one of understanding – something society is lacking in many areas today.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We can be happy and healthy in a variety of ways and there is no pressure one way or the other,” he continued.

“That’s what really came through from a number of voices we heard and that are in the show. If this is the pathway you want to walk, good for you but don’t put pressure on others to follow.

“It’s pressure and peer pressure from influencers that’s doing the bulk of the harm. Enjoy your identity regardless of what other people say. It may be cliché but it’s the idea of being your authentic self.”

Article continues after ad

For more documentary news, read about Netflix’s Martha Stewart deep dive, how to watch My Wife My Abuser in the US, and how to watch the Whittaker Family doc. You can also take a look at the new TV shows streaming this month.