How to watch The Whale – is it streaming?

Brendan Oscar just won the Oscar for his performance in The Whale – here’s how to watch the Academy Award-winning movie and if it’s available on streaming.

At last night’s Oscars, Fraser beat out the likes of Austin Butler and Colin Farrell to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his heart-breaking, incredible performance in The Whale.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the filmmaker best known for Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, and Mother, Fraser plays Charlie, a morbidly obese recluse who desperately tries to reconnect with his daughter, played by Sadie Sink.

In the wake of Fraser’s first Oscars win, people may be wondering: is The Whale available to stream?

Is The Whale streaming?

The Whale is currently available to rent or buy digitally, but it’s not on Netflix or any other streaming platform.

In the US, you can purchase the movie in 4K Ultra HD for $19.99 on Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms. In the UK, it costs £15.99.

It’s no longer showing in cinemas, so otherwise, you’ll need to wait for its physical media release on DVD and Blu-ray on March 14.

Check out the trailer for The Whale below:

In our review, we said: “If the film sometimes lacks delicacy, Brendan Fraser doesn’t – this is the best performance of the year, and the perfect ‘reintroduction’ to a titan of the movies.”

Fraser joined Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis with their respective wins for their performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once. With this, A24 became the first production company to sweep the ceremony’s major prizes, with EEAAO taking home seven Oscars.

You can find out where to stream Everything Everywhere All at Once here, and a full list of this year’s Oscar winners here.

