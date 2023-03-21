How to watch The Thinning – is it streaming on Netflix?

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Thinning, Logan Paul’s dystopian sci-fi movie, if it’s on Netflix, and where it’s available on streaming.

In 2016, Logan Paul starred alongside Peyton List in The Thinning, a sci-fi thriller directed by Michael J. Gallagher.

The movie is set “in a future where population control is dictated by a high school aptitude test”, with Paul and List playing “two students who must take down the system before it takes them first.”

While not very well received by critics, it led to a sequel, The Thinning: New World Order – so, here’s what you need to know about streaming both movies.

Is The Thinning on Netflix?

No, The Thinning is not available to stream on Netflix. We will update this section if this changes.

How to watch The Thinning on streaming

The Thinning is available to stream via YouTube Premium for subscribers. It’s a YouTube original movie, so don’t expect it to appear on another streaming platform for a while.

You can get a three-month free trial for YouTube Premium, but it’ll cost you $11.99 per month thereafter – don’t worry, it will remind you seven days before your trial expires. The film can also be purchased or rented digitally on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime.

Is The Thinning: New World Order on Netflix?

No, The Thinning: New World Order is not on Netflix. We will update this section if anything changes.

How to watch The Thinning: New World Order on streaming

Just like its predecessor, The Thinning: New World Order is available to stream via YouTube Premium for subscribers.

You can also buy or rent the movie digitally from Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms.

The synopsis for the sequel reads: “After risking her life to expose the corruption of the thinning test, Laina Michaels becomes the target of Governor Redding’s Machiavellian presidential campaign. Blake Redding, trapped and enslaved in a secret underground work camp, must fight to reconnect with the love of his life and do what no failed student has done before: escape.”

Both movies can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.