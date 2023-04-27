New Danish drama The Nurse is is set to be one of the most talked-about TV shows of the year, but when and where can you watch the new four-part series, and is it streaming?

The Nurse is a new series that hails from Denmark, with the official synopsis for the tense thriller as follows…

“Pernille Kurzmann Larsen, a fresh-faced nurse at a hospital, begins to question the attention-seeking tendencies of her colleague, Christina Aistrup Hansen. As Pernille delves deeper into her suspicions, she starts to believe that Christina’s behavior may be linked to a series of patient deaths.”

Article continues after ad

Here’s details of when and where to watch the series, plus if it’s streaming.

When and where to watch The Nurse: Is it streaming?

Yes, The Nurse is streaming – the series dropped on Netflix today.

The show consists of four episodes, all of which launched at the same time, meaning you can binge them all now. Here are details of episode titles and runtimes…

Episode 1: ‘I Will Survive’ (54-minutes)

Episode 2: ‘Dream Team’ (49-minutes)

Episode 3: ‘So Take My Heart’ (44-minutes)

Episode 4: ‘The Night Shift’ (43-minutes)

Is Netflix drama The Nurse based on a true story?

Yes, The Nurse is based on a true story. Pernille Kurzmann was involved with the arrest of Christina Aistrup Hansen in 2016. The killer was then charged with manslaughter, and three counts of murder.

Article continues after ad

The case made headlines throughout Denmark, and was then turned into a book – also titled The Nurse. That was written by journalist Kristian Corfixen and published in October 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The true-crime novel served as the basis for the Netflix series, with showrunner Kasper Barfoed stating: “The starting point was the book by Corfixen. Nobody knows more about the case than he did.”

As for how the murders went undetected in the hospital, Barfoed tells Netflix: “There’s a trust [among Danes] more so than in the rest of the world. We’re inclined to trust that the system wants the best for us. We’re vulnerable when things like this happen. Nobody wants to be the one to ruin the good mood.”

Article continues after ad

The Nurse is out now. For more coverage of forthcoming Netflix movies and shows, head here. While for more previews, check out the below hubs…

Physical 100 Season 2 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Barry Season 4 | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Fast X | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | Sweet Tooth Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2