How to watch the Marc Fogel documentary for free right now

While there’s plenty of new true crime to dive into this month, one that’s worth adding to the list is a documentary short on Marc Fogel – and it’s available to stream for free right now.

Fogel is front and center of news across the globe after having been released from Russia and landing back on US soil. The saga started back in August 2021, when the 63-year-old American schoolteacher was arrested by Russian authorities while entering the country with 0.6 ounces (17g) of medical marijuana.

Article continues after ad

The following year, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Despite the US deeming Fogel as being wrongfully detained, he spent the next three and a half years in prison, during which time his family and loved ones fought tooth and nail to see him returned to the US.

After Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and POTUS Donald Trump reportedly “negotiated an exchange,” Fogel was finally released from Russia, landing back in his home country on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Watch the Marc Fogel documentary for free

Did You Forget Mr. Fogel? is a 15-minute documentary directed by filmmaker Max Karpman and driven by the Free Marc Fogel movement. Right now, you can watch the whole thing for free on YouTube:

Although it’s a short film, it goes through the details of the case, while also giving his family the opportunity to share heartfelt stories of his background and the heartache they experienced as Fogel sat in prison.

As per the doc’s description, “When American teacher Marc Fogel is sentenced to fourteen years in a Russian prison, his family strives to remain united as they launch a campaign to bring him back home.”

Article continues after ad

Did You Forget Mr. Fogel? first landed on YouTube on Christmas Day 2024, where it’s racked up more than 2,000 views. No doubt this figure will spike now that Fogel has returned home, sparking renewed interest in the case.

The Free Marc Fogel website also delves into his background further, explaining that he and his wife Jane had been teaching at the Anglo-American School in Moscow for nine years when they decided to return home.

Article continues after ad

Marc was planning to retire after 36 years of teaching, while their sons were setting up home in America.

Article continues after ad

“Russia had been a positive experience for the Fogels,” it states. “Both Ethan and Sam [Marc and Jane’s sons] attended high school there – at the same school where their parents taught.

“Each had recently returned to the US after graduation and were beginning the next chapter of their lives.”

The site goes on to say, “On August 14, 2021, as Marc and Jane returned to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport where they had entered and exited many times, Marc was pulled aside at security.”

Article continues after ad

He was arrested for “carrying just under an ounce of medical marijuana that he was using to treat his severe pain.”

Although the US State Department told his family to remain silent, which they did, the days turned into weeks and the weeks turned into months. But after years of battling, Fogel has now been released.

Article continues after ad

For more documentary news, find out if What Happened to Paul is a real Netflix title and read about the next American Murder series on Gabby Petito. Make sure you check out what’s dropping during Dexerto’s We LOVE TV & Movies week too.