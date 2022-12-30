How to watch The Glory Part 2 – when is it streaming on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

When is The Glory Part 2 on Netflix? The new South Korean revenge drama has just hit the streaming platform, but when will the next batch of episodes be released?

The Glory is a K-drama written by Kim Eun-sook, directed by An Gil-ho, and starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-ill.

As per the Netflix logline, the show follows “a woman who lives for absolute revenge against the childhood bullies who destroyed her life.”

Part 1 of The Glory debuted on Netflix today, so viewers have been left wondering: when will Part 2 be released, will it be a long wait, and how can you watch it?

Article continues after ad

When and where can you watch The Glory Part 2?

The Glory Part 2 will be released in March 2023 on Netflix.

The first eight episodes of the series are available to stream on Netflix now, and the director is confident the series will be received well across the world.

“The Glory conveys very universal values. The process of revenge and the emotions that come with it are relatable to everyone in any country,” he said in a press release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Kim Eun-sook also said: “These characters will make you question whether a higher being truly exists. It will be interesting to look for who is punished first, and when that will happen. I believe that good prevails over evil, and that what comes around goes around. I want The Glory to be remembered as a grim sword dance.”

Article continues after ad

As for the short wait for Part 2, Song Hye-kyo – who plays the show’s lead character, Moon Dong-eun – asked fans to “stay tuned” for more, as “all of the cast put their hearts and souls into their characters.”

“I’m excited that many viewers from around the world can watch The Glory through Netflix. All of the cast and crew members put their best efforts in this show. I hope that our efforts will be recognized by global fans. Please stay tuned for The Glory,” she added.

That’s everything we know about The Glory Part 2. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Bocchi the Rock Season 2 | Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a | Lookism Season 2 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Solo Leveling | One Punch Man Season 3