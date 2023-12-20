How to watch the final episode of Ghosts

Ghosts is sadly heading into its own afterlife later this month, so when and where can you watch the final episode?

When it comes to Christmas, your first choice of media may not be one about someone haunted by spirits – unless it’s A Christmas Carol, of course. But when it’s BBC’s Ghosts, you might change your mind on that.

Ghosts, the series so popular that it has run for 5 seasons, gained a 95% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes, and even spawned a US remake, follows this synopsis: “A young couple who are desperately trying to save up for their first home are shocked to learn that they are entitled to inherit a grand country estate from a distant relative. Their concerns that the windfall is too good to be true soon come to bear when they realize that the house is also home to the ghosts of its previous inhabitants. When the spirits learn that the couple are planning to turn the house into a hotel, they are horrified, and seek to make life as difficult as possible for the new owners.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But now sadly this comedy series seems to be coming to an end with Season 5. So when is the final episode coming out, and where can you watch it?

When and where can I watch the final episodes of BBC’s Ghosts?

The penultimate episode of Ghosts will be premiering on BBC One on Christmas Day, meaning Monday, December 25, 2023. It will premiere at 7:45pm UK time.

As stated in a social media post by series star and co-creator Matthew Baynton, “Thank you to anyone who took this show to their heart. We hope you like the final bow. Merry Christmas!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Will the final episode be on streaming?

Not immediately, but once the episode has premiered, it will most likely be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after, along with the rest of Season 5.

Article continues after ad

As for those not in the UK, according to Baynton, the series should be “all coming to CBS and Paramount Plus in the US.”

The finale should be a heartfelt and bittersweet send-off to the cast and characters of Ghosts, including the likes of Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Ben Willbond, Laurence Rickard, Simon Farnaby, and Lolly Adefope.

Article continues after ad

Check out the trailer for the final series below:

For more of our Movies & TV content, click here.