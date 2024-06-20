How to watch The Exorcism — is the new Russell Crowe movie streaming?

The Exorcism is a new movie starring Russell Crowe hitting cinemas as we speak, so here’s details of how to watch it, including if the horror film is streaming on Netflix.

Russell Crowe must love a spot of possession. The Gladiator star appeared in The Pope’s Exorcist just last year. And while we’re waiting for a sequel to that flick, he’s (maybe) dealing with demons yet again in scary movie The Exorcism.

His new movie has a sky-high concept, with Crowe playing a troubled actor who lands a role as the protagonist priest in a film called The Georgetown Project. That pretend project is essentially a remake of The Exorcist (which incidentally made the Top 10 in our list of the greatest horror movies of all-time).

But, accidents start happening on the film’s set, while Crowe’s character disintegrates both mentally and physically through hard-drinking, sleep-walking, and even waking up covered in blood. The movie’s central question then concerns whether the actor’s demons are metaphorical or literal.

How to watch The Exorcism

The only way to watch The Exorcism right now is to head to theaters from June 21, 2024 and catch it on a big screen.

Russell Crowe is always good value, so seeing him in a theater full of horror movie aficionados will be a lot of fun, we’re sure.

Is The Exorcism streaming on Netflix?

No, The Exorcism is not streaming on Netflix. The film hit cinema screens in multiple territories throughout June, and it’s released theatrically in the US and UK on June 21, 2024.

The Exorcism will play exclusively in cinemas for the next few weeks, and there’s no word yet regarding when or where it will stream.

But if you want to watch a Russell Crowe exorcism movie on Netflix right now, The Pope’s Exorcist can currently be viewed on that streaming service in the States.

We’ll be sure to update this space when streaming details become available.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 41% at present, The Exorcism probably won’t be making our list of 2024’s best movies so far. If you’re looking for new content, check out the new movies hitting cinemas this month, as well as the year’s box office winners.

