How to watch The Chosen for free before Season 5

Now is the time to watch The Chosen, especially with Season 5 less than two months away. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newbie, I have good news: it couldn’t be easier to stream.

It may have passed you by, but Dallas Jenkins’ series is one of the biggest releases on the 2025 TV show calendar; it’s believed to have been watched by more than 500 million people worldwide.

The Chosen Season 5 will follow the events of Holy Week, leading to Jesus’ arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane and the horror of the crucifixion.

The fifth season will premiere in theaters before coming to streaming, so you have some time to catch up – and this is how to watch The Chosen, wherever you are.

How to stream The Chosen

The Chosen

Watching The Chosen for free couldn’t be simpler: simply load up The Chosen’s website or download the app, sign up, and start streaming.

Seasons 1-4 are available to stream in their entirety, plus countless behind-the-scenes featurettes and videos featuring Jenkins and The Chosen cast. It was formerly available to stream via Angel Studios, but the show “terminated” its contract with the distributor.

While there’s no reason why you shouldn’t watch the show via its official website and app, you do have other options. You can find the first four seasons on Prime Video, and Amazon’s streaming service will likely have first dibs on Season 5 when it drops online.

If you have Netflix and a VPN, change your location to Argentina and you’ll be able to stream Seasons 1-3.

Is The Chosen app free?

The Chosen

Yes, The Chosen app is completely free, and Dallas Jenkins has promised that the series will always be available to watch for free.

When you sign up on the app, you’ll be asked for your name and email address – that’s it (you can also add your phone number to your account, but that’s optional).

Speaking to Variety, Jenkins pledged that “the mothership show always be free, we promised that, and we’ll never change that.”

However, The Chosen is expanding, and its wider biblical universe of spinoffs may not be free to stream – at least at first.

“The other projects, it will depend. If there’s a streamer that is willing to pay enough to sustain us and make sure that we don’t have to ask people for money, then that’s great,” Jenkins explained.

“We’re going to talk about exclusive windows and all of that. But we always are going to have a heart to make sure that people who can’t afford to pay for it, or particularly in third world countries, that they have access to it.”

You can donate and buy the show on DVD & Blu-ray

The Chosen

The Chosen Seasons 1-4 are available on DVD and Blu-ray, if you’re an old-school physical media collector.

There are three incentives: if there’s ever any issues with the website, you’ll always have access to the show; Season 4 was released on DVD before streaming, so fans could see it early; and, arguably most importantly, you’d be helping to fund the series.

“The coolest thing about The Chosen is that it’s free… but here’s the interesting thing about it: did you know that less than 5% of these tens of millions of viewers pay for it?” Jenkins said in an earlier video.

Of course, you can donate directly to the Come and See Foundation, the charity backing The Chosen and working to translate it into 600 languages (it broke Baywatch’s long-held record). However, you could also help out and buy the DVD.

Is The Chosen Season 5 coming to streaming?

The Chosen Season 5 will be available to stream after its theatrical release, but it hasn’t been given an exact streaming release date.

Episodes 1 and 2 of the fifth season will come to cinemas on March 27, 2025. Much like Season 4’s release in cinemas, the remainder of Season 5 will arrive in two batches in April (exact dates haven’t been confirmed).

“I’m possibly more excited to bring Season 5 to the world than any other season we’ve done,” Jenkins said.

“Unfortunately, it’s not coming until March, but that’s because it’s such a huge season and requires a ton of work. But I’m so thrilled to show this first glimpse of it with the poster and the teaser and for our fans to celebrate it on Teal Tuesday.”

Season 4 took almost three months for its digital release. However, that was due to legal issues between The Chosen and Angel Studios, so it’s hoped that Season 5 will be available to stream sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, read about The Chosen’s filming locations, and find more great TV shows streaming this month.