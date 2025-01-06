The Brutalist will be available on this streaming platform first

If you haven’t seen The Brutalist yet… you’re not alone. It’s received a typically limited release from A24, and if you’re desperate to see it, it’s destined to drop on one streaming platform first.

It’s the curse of awards season: suddenly, there are so many new movies you want to see, and despite the fact they’ve been nominated… there’s no way to watch them.

For example, Fernanda Torres just won a Golden Globe for I’m Still Here, a movie that was given a one-week qualifying run in theaters last November and has yet to receive a wide release in the US (or anywhere outside of Brazil, for that matter).

The Brutalist is this year’s Best Picture frontrunner (unless Wicked or Emilia Pérez gets in the way), and there’s a good chance you’re not able to see it… yet.

How to watch The Brutalist

The Brutalist is screening in cinemas across the US right now, and it’ll come to theaters in the UK from January 24, 2025.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re guaranteed to find it at your local cinema. If you live near an IMAX screen, you’re in luck, as it’s playing on IMAX throughout January. Otherwise, you may have to travel a small (or significant) distance to see it on the big screen.

It’s scheduled for theatrical releases across Europe and Australia in late January too, so you don’t have long to wait.

Where to stream The Brutalist

A24

If you want to stream The Brutalist, you’ll need to wait for it to arrive on Max. As it’s distributed by A24, it’s guaranteed to land on HBO’s streaming platform eventually.

A24 inked a multiyear deal with Warner Bros Discovery in 2023, meaning its movies will drop on Max during the pay-one window (after its theatrical release for a period typically lasting 18 months).

So, if you still haven’t seen any other new A24 movies (like Sebastian Stan’s A Better Man), you should consider signing up; it costs $16.99 per month without ads or $9.99 with ads.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition,” said Royce Battleman, EVP of, Content Acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in an earlier statement.

“The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.”

As for when it’ll arrive on Max, we don’t have an exact date. However, if The Brutalist is successful at the Oscars, expect a wider theatrical rollout before it comes to streaming.

What is The Brutalist about?

A24

The Brutalist revolves around László Toth, an architect who survives the Holocaust and emigrates to the US in pursuit of the American Dream.

In A24’s words, the official synopsis reads: “Escaping post-war Europe, visionary architect László Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes.

“On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost.”

Adrien Brody plays Toth, joined by Felicity Jones as Erzsébet, Alessandro Nivola as László’s cousin Attila, Guy Pearce as Harrison Lee Van Buren, an industrialist who changes László’s life.

A word of warning, though: the movie is three hours and 35 minutes long (including a 15-minute intermission), so maybe don’t guzzle a big soda before you sit down.

