How to watch The Beekeeper – is it streaming?

Jason Statham stars in The Beekeeper, a new arse-kicking action movie from David Ayer – here’s how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

Statham is cinema’s go-to hardman, and The Beekeeper doesn’t disappoint. In our review, we called it a “Stath-speare banger; shamelessly, giddily batsh*t bonkers and silly, with some of the worst dialogue you’ll ever hear and brawny violence.”

The film follows Adam Clay (Statham), a quiet beekeeper who blazes a bloody trail after his employer becomes the fatal victim of a huge phishing scam. However, the fraudsters don’t realize who they’re dealing with: he’s not just a beekeeper… he’s a Beekeeper, an ex-operative of a super-secret organization dedicated to protecting civilization from wrong ‘uns.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the movie’s release, here’s everything you need to know about watching The Beekeeper this coming weekend.

How to watch The Beekeeper

The Beekeeper is available to watch in cinemas from January 12, 2024.

Given that it’s produced by MGM, US audiences can look forward to the film eventually debuting on Prime Video. Saltburn came to the streaming platform exactly one month after its theatrical release last year, but it all comes down to box office performance: if it does well in theaters, it’ll stick around, but if it flops, you should expect to find it on Prime sooner rather than later.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the UK, The Beekeeper is classed as a Sky Original, so it’ll drop on Sky Cinema and Now TV at some point in 2024, but a specific release date has yet to be announced.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Statham earlier told Variety that he “can’t wait for people to see that. It’s really sophisticated and cool, full of heart and excitement… it’s a great film. The result is obviously yet to be seen, but I’m really, really proud of the movie.”

Article continues after ad

“The whole movie escalates in terms of the action. And it goes through an incredible, great crescendo. The whole world [of the film] has a mythology of the ‘beekeeping’ world. If we were fortunate enough to make a sequel, we have a whole world that we can dive into.”

Article continues after ad

Is The Beekeeper on Netflix?

No, The Beekeeper isn’t on Netflix.

While we’re not saying it’ll never happen, you’ll likely be waiting a while due to MGM’s partnership with Amazon, and the film being a Sky Original in the UK. However, we’ll update this space if this changes.

Article continues after ad

The Beekeeper will be released in cinemas on January 12. Read our review here.