How to watch That ’90s Show – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

That ’90s Show, a revival of the beloved sitcom That ’70s show, is about to drop on Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

That ’70s Show ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006, following the lives of teenagers and their parents (some grumpier than others) in Point Place, a fictional town in Wisconsin.

Its success led to That ’80s Show, developed by the same creative team with a whole new cast, but it flopped. A UK remake, Days Like These, was similarly received – aka, badly.

Soon, we’ll reunite with the Formans for That ’90s Cast, with fresh-faced teens and the former cast set to appear – so, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch That ’90s Show?

That ’90s Show will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

All episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly – you can find out how many there are here.

In terms of what time That ’90s Show will start streaming on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Netflix’s official synopsis for the sequel series reads: “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad.

“When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.

“With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.

“Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.”

That ’90s Show arrives on Netflix on Thursday, January 19.