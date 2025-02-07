How to watch Temptation Island after “insane” viral clip leaves viewers desperate for more

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely seen that reality TV moment online. Here’s how to catch up with the full meltdown on Spain’s Temptation Island.

Take something like Love Island and up the ante of drama, sex, and tears, and then you’ve got Temptation Island.

The popular dating show has taken the internet by storm, with one scene involving a very irate contestant now going viral.

But if you don’t speak Spanish, you might not have followed what happened in the new TV show. For Temptation Island full episodes, here’s how you need to catch up.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Temptation Island

The easiest way to watch full episodes of Temptation Island – which is actually La isla de las tentaciones in its native Spanish – is to use a VPN on the Telecinco website.

Telecinco

First things first, you don’t want to confuse the Spanish version with the US version. If you type Temptation Island into Google, you’ll be met with results from the eight seasons in English, which wrapped up in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Over at La isla de las tentaciones, its eighth season is just airing. The easiest shortcut to finding full episodes is typing “Tele5 la isla de las tentaciones” into your search engine, but you’ll need a VPN for the next part.

Article continues after ad

Once you have one, just change your location to the right country – Spain, in this case – and start streaming!

We’re currently seven episodes into Season 8, with the infamous viral moment airing on February 5, 2025.

Fans dub unhinged viral clip “most insane thing ever seen”

As for contestant José Carlos Montoya, his fit of rage is suddenly all over the internet, with fans dubbing it the “most insane thing ever seen” even though they don’t understand Spanish.

For context, Montoya watches girlfriend Anita Williams hook up with another contestant, Manuel, in the villa. On a nearby beach, host Sandra Barneda shows Montoya the footage, causing him to run down the sand towards the villa dramatically while the pair get it on.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He’s stopped by the time he gets to the pool, but Anita and Manuel catch wind of what’s going on. Anita emerges, initially trying to argue with Montoya before begging for forgiveness.

“That Temptation Island clip is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen captured on a reality show, Oscar award-winning movies aren’t edited that well,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

A second agreed: “I loveeeee Temptation Island but watching your partner cheat in real-time is INSANE.”

Article continues after ad

“She got caught, tried to cuss him out but ended up running after to him to beg for his forgiveness… all this in under 3 minutes. Sensational TV,” a third weighed in. Even Spanish Netflix is weighing in with a Twilight-themed joke for the occasion.

If you want to watch the same clip with English subtitles, we’ve got you covered.

For more, check out which Love is Blind couples are still married, Too Hot To Handle filming locations, and 90 Day Fiance’s messiest breakup.

Article continues after ad