How to watch Teen Wolf the Movie – is it streaming?

The pack is back in Teen Wolf: The Movie, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and when it’ll be available to stream.

Teen Wolf, the hit supernatural YA series from the early 2010s, went out with somewhat of a whimper in the late 2010s with its 100th episode. It was a shame that the series ended on such a low note, but now it seems like there’s a chance for redemption.

From MTV and Jeff Davis, the same creative team of the series, comes a new horror-esque movie, that is set to release much sooner than you’d think. The film will feature many of the old fan-fave characters, along with some new faces as well.

For fans, it has been over five years since we’ve last seen these characters. So, where can you watch Teen Wolf: The Movie, and is it available on streaming services?

When and where can you watch Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to premiere solely on the streaming service Paramount Plus on January 26, 2023.

In regards to what time the film will be dropping, here’s a handy guide depending on your time zone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

2am CT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The IMDb synopsis for the upcoming film is as thus: “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged.

“The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Teen Wolf the show is currently available to stream on Netflix.