How to watch Super/Man – is the Christopher Reeve documentary streaming?

Get ready to cry, because a documentary all about everyone’s favorite Superman is coming to theaters soon.

When one thinks of that billowing red cape and the steely-eyed gaze of the Man of Steel, there’s only one Superman actor that really comes to mind: Christopher Reeve.

Reeve’s series of superhero movies weren’t the first based on the DC character, but they quickly grew to be the most popular and ended up defining the Kryptonian hero for multiple generations.

As such, a new documentary examining the life and achievements of Reeve seems pretty apt. Outside of his fictional heroic efforts, Reeve was also a human rights and environmental activist and became an advocate for people with disabilities after becoming paralyzed as a result of a horse-riding accident in 1995.

His life was a storied and influential one, so if you’re looking to check out Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, here’s how to watch.

How to watch Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

The only way to watch Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is in theaters across the US on September 21 and September 25, 2024.

The September 25 screenings coincide with the late actor’s birthday.

It’s a limited release, so if you’re thinking of checking out the new movie, you can’t waste much time. As for international audiences, release dates for other territories haven’t been announced, so you’ll need to hang tight for now.

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.

Is it on streaming?

No streaming release has been confirmed for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story yet.

That’s not to say it won’t land on streaming services. In all likelihood, the doc will land on platforms after the theatrical rollout, meaning we could see it on a streamer before the end of 2024.

Since it’s a Warner Bros., DC Studios, and HBO Documentary films collaboration, it’s very likely that Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will end up on Max, HBO’s streaming service, when the time comes. This is where the majority of DC movies land.

