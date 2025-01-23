2024’s most disturbing documentary is nominated for an Oscar – here’s how to watch it

The nominations for the 2025 Oscars are here, and among the picks for the Best Documentary Feature Academy Award is the most disturbing doc of 2024, if not the entire decade.

In the fictional movies category, you’ll find all of the expected suspects in the Best Picture category like The Brutalist, Wicked, and Dune 2, as well as a few curveballs (The Substance, we’re looking at you).

As always, there are a number of snubs to take note of too. Despite all of the Emilia Perez love, Selena Gomez didn’t get a nomination, while the Zendaya-starring sports hit Challengers received no love from the Academy.

As for the documentary category, there’s a solid lineup, but one in particular stands out: Sugarcane. It’s a tough yet essential film, and you can stream it right now.

How to watch Sugarcane

National Geographic acquired Sugarcane, meaning you can stream it now on Hulu or Disney+.

You can also watch the documentary film via TV streaming services hosting NatGeo, including Fubo and Sling TV.

Sugarcane made its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024 where it won the Grand Jury award for Directing. It had a limited theatrical release in the US and Canada last summer, before heading to streaming in December.

What is Sugarcane about?

Sugarcane investigates abuse and the disappearance of children at a Native American residential school in Canada, shedding light on the broader history of systemic atrocities faced by Native American communities, and the Catholic Church’s role in these horrors.

Directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, the film is undoubtedly the most harrowing in recent memory, offering an unflinching look into the horrifying barbarity and trauma inflicted on generations of Indigenous people.

NatGeo

By meticulously documenting personal stories of survivors, Sugarcane transforms individual pain into a poignant collective testimony. It’s not easy confronting the institutional violence perpetrated by the Catholic Church and Canadian government, but it’s undeniably essential viewing.

Through its approach, the film demands accountability and a call to action to recognize ongoing intergenerational trauma and support Indigenous healing and justice – both in Canada and the US.

Sugarcane may well bag the Oscar 2025 award, but that’s to be decided when the ceremony begins on March 2, 2025. The film is up against No Other Land, Black Box Diaries, Porcelain War, and Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat.

In the meantime, take a look at the new documentaries heading to streaming this month.