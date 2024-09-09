How to watch the Speak No Evil remake – plus the original movie

Yes, you might be bored of the trailer, but if it’s worked, then you’ll also be wondering how to watch the Speak No Evil remake.

Starring James McAvoy, the horror movie is a remake of the 2022 Danish original. The film became known for it’s highly disturbing ending, and as such, Speak No Evil could have stood as one of the most exciting horror movies of 2024.

However, an over-saturated marketing campaign and a trailer that simply wouldn’t stop playing has made the new movie turn into something of a joke among potential audiences. But still, if you’ve managed to avoid spoilers and are looking for some family-led nightmare fuel, you’ll want to check this out.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Speak No Evil, including details on where to stream the 2022 original.

Where to watch Speak No Evil (2024)

The only way to watch the Speak No Evil remake will be in theaters from Thursday, September 12, 2024.

Article continues after ad

In the US, the new movie will officially debut on September 13, 2024.

Speak No Evil will be a theatrical release only at first, meaning it won’t go onto streaming services straightaway. As such, you’ll need to go to a theater to see this one when it comes out.

Article continues after ad

As for streaming releases, it’ll likely land on platforms a few months after it hits theaters, so expect to see Speak No Evil available for home purchase or rental (and part of a streaming subscription) by the end of 2024.

The exact streaming platform hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing.

Is the original movie streaming?

The 2022 original Danish Speak No Evil is available to stream on multiple platforms, including AMC+ and Shudder.

You can also stream it on Hoopla, if you subscribe.

Article continues after ad

The original is also available to rent or buy on various on-demand platforms, including Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The two versions have very different endings, so it’s well worth devoting some time to catching up on the original, too. (Be warned: the 2022 version is much more disturbing.)

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the best horror movies to watch on Disney Plus and best horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out the best horror movies on Shudder, to make sure you get your fill of scares.