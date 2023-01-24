How to watch Skinamarink – when is the horror hit streaming on Shudder?

Skinamarink has proved to be something of a smash in cinemas, and soon you’ll be able to watch this terrifying horror movie in the comfort of your own home.

Skinamarink is a low-budget, largely crowd-funded horror film that’s become a sensation over the last couple of weeks. Here’s the film’s official synopsis…

In Skinamarink two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. To cope with the strange situation, the two bring pillows and blankets to the living room and settle into a quiet slumber party situation. They play well worn videotapes of cartoons to fill the silence of the house and distract from the frightening and inexplicable situation. All the while in the hopes that eventually some grown-ups will come to rescue them. However, after a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them.

That overview only hints at the weirdness that unfolds onscreen, which has inspired all manner of fan theories on Reddit and social media. And if the film hasn’t been playing near you, Skinamarink will soon launch on streaming, meaning everyone can experience, discuss, and argue about the secrets buried within.

When and where can you stream Skinamarink?

Skinamarink is streaming on Shudder from February 2, 2023.

Streaming service Shudder announced that it had acquired the rights to Skinamarink on December 5, 2022, when the film’s director Kyle Edward Ball said in a statement: “I’m thrilled that after months of keeping it secret, I can finally tell everyone that my weird movie is going to be in theaters and on Shudder!”

Skinamarink was released in cinemas on January 13, 2023. It launched in a few hundred screens in North America, and a handful of theaters in the UK and elsewhere. And even though the budget was just $15k, the film has already grossed a whopping $1.1 million.

And while the film is still packing them in, it’s soon making that move to Shudder, a streaming service that specialises in genre TV and films, and which is available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

