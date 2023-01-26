How to watch Shotgun Wedding – what time is it streaming?

Shotgun Wedding, a new action rom-com with Jennifer Lopez, is about to drop – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the queens of romantic comedies, whether it’s Maid in Manhattan, The Back-Up Plan, or last year’s Marry Me.

The new movie follows Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s soon-to-be-wed couple as they gather their families together for an incredible destination wedding – but their nuptials go haywire when their guests are taken hostage.

With Shotgun Wedding soon to be released, here’s your guide to where and what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch Shotgun Wedding?

Shotgun Wedding will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 27.

Outside of the US, it may also be available in theaters depending on which country you live in, as Lionsgate retained the theatrical rights. This includes South Africa, Germany, and Dubai – we’d advise you to check your local cinema’s showtimes.

In terms of what time Shotgun Wedding will be available to watch on Prime Video, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet.

“And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

“’Til Death Do Us Part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones – if they don’t kill each other first.”

You can read our review of the movie here.

Shotgun Wedding will be available to stream on January 27. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

