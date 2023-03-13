How to watch Shadow and Bone Season 2: What time is it streaming on Netflix?

If you’re wondering what time Shadow & Bone Season 2 will be streaming on Netflix, here’s how long you will have to wait!

The young adult fantasy series Shadow and Bone was a surprise smash hit when the first season released in April 2021, and fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2 ever since.

Shadow and Bone follows Alina Starkov, a cartographer who is stunned to learn that she is actually a Sun-Summoner, a rare type of Grisha that many believe is the key to defeating The Darkling.

The first season ended with a shocking revelation about The Darkling, which left Alina and her friends scrambling to figure out how to complete her training to become the Sun-Summoner.

If you’re interested in catching up on Season 1 before the new episodes drop, here is how long you have until Season 2 drops.

When does Shadow and Bone Season 2 release?

Shadow and Bone will release on Netflix on March 16, 2023. All eight episodes will release at this time.

If you want to know exactly when you can begin bingeing the new season, here’s what time it will be available in each timezone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Where can you watch Shadow and Bone Season 2?

It’s been confirmed that the show will air exclusively on Netflix.

What will happen in Shadow and Bone Season 2?

Season 2 is believed to adapt several books from the Grishaverse series, including Siege and Storm as well as Ruin and Rising, along with some elements from the Six of Crows books.

The show will follow Alina and Mal as they continue to develop her Sun-Summoner powers. There will also be storylines around the Crows as well as Nina and Matthias, as they make their way across East Ravka.