How to watch Rye Lane – Is it streaming?

As one of the best rom-coms of the past decade, everyone wants to watch Rye Lane – but how, and is it on any streaming service?

With the new year almost upon us, that means that Valentine’s Day isn’t too far behind. And whether you’re single or coupled-up, there’s nothing like a good rom-com for the season.

Thankfully, while many may claim that there are no good rom-coms out there anymore, one movie, in particular, proves that sentiment wrong: Rye Lane, directed by Raine Allen Miller.

Article continues after ad

Having just come out this past year, Rye Lane has already become a major hit amongst those who managed to catch it in select cinemas. But if you didn’t, or if you just want to watch it again, you may be wondering where you can access it online, and if it’s available for streaming. If so, read on, and we’ll explain all.

Article continues after ad

Where can I watch Rye Lane?

Rejoice, as Rye Lane is now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally.

Article continues after ad

Originally releasing in March 2023, the movie follows “Yas and Dom, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London – helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.”

Check out the trailer below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rye Lane currently holds a 98% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Critic’s Consensus being: “Good news, rom-com fans: Anyone looking for a smart, funny, and heart-warming new addition to the canon can find it waiting on Rye Lane.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We even picked Rye Lane as the best rom-com of the 2020s (so far) on our Best rom-coms of all time list. In said list, we state: “Rye Lane came seemingly out of nowhere to charm the pants off audiences all over in 2023. Set in Peckham, the film plays like a South London version of Before Sunrise, as boy and girl meet by chance, and then spend the rest of the day together.

“Featuring star-making turns from David Jonnson and Vivian Oparah as the potential couple in question, Rye Lane follows typical rom-com conventions. But the jokes are laugh-out-loud funny, and the performances charming across the board. While it’s nice to see romance play out in a colorful location rarely seen onscreen.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So what are you waiting for? Go check it out on streaming now, and start your new year off right!

Check out more of our Movies & TV content here, and our Disney+ stuff here.