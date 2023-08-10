How to watch Red, White & Royal Blue – what time is it streaming?

Red, White & Royal Blue is the next book-to-film adaptation coming to streaming, but what time and where can you watch it?

There’s been many book-to-screen adaptations on streaming services as of late. There’s Heartstopper, The Summer I turned Pretty, and now Red, White & Royal Blue, which is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name.

This book, which is a young adult LGBTQ+ romance, proved very popular, so it’s likely that its streaming movie will drum up just as much hype.

But when can you watch this new movie, and where will it be streaming? Well, read on to find out everything you need to know.

When does Red, White & Royal Blue drop on streaming?

Red, White & Royal blue will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, August 11, 2023.

The two-hour long Amazon Prime Video original movie will be available to stream at 8pm Eastern Time. This means that the time when you can watch Red, White & Royal Blue will vary depending on your time zone. Check out the list below so you know when you can dive in:

5pm PDT

8pm EDT

9pm Brazil

1am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

11am Australia

1pm New Zealand

Just note, these times may affect what day you can watch the show.

The official plot for the movie is as thus: “Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex, the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

