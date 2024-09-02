If you want to watch Reagan on streaming, we have bad news

Dennis Quaid’s new drama tackles Ronald Reagan, though watching the new biopic isn’t as easy as you think.

Based on Paul Kengor’s 2006 book The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism, the new movie stars Quaid as Reagan, the 40th president of the United States.

Following the trend of most popular biopics, Reagan examines the politician’s life from childhood to presidency, all told through the narrative lens of a conversation between former KGB agents Viktor Petrovich and Andrei Novikov.

The 2024 movie comes from a newer distributor and will have a smaller scale release, meaning catching the new political retelling isn’t as easy as you might think. With that in mind, here’s how to watch Regan.

Is Reagan on streaming?

At the time of writing, Reagan isn’t available to stream.

It’s a theatrical-only release for now, and there’s been no news about when it’ll arrive on streaming services.

As for where it’ll land, that’s a tricky one to predict. The drama was distributed by Showbiz Direct, which is a fairly new label, meaning they don’t have any long-standing deals with major streamers.

However, it’s fairly likely that the biopic will become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ before the end of 2024.

How to watch Reagan

The only way to watch Reagon for now is to head to the movie theater.

The movie hit US screens on August 30, 2024, and is a theatrical-exclusive for now, with no streaming deals having been announced.

To find out which theaters you can catch the Dennis Quaid movie at, you can check out what’s playing near your local area on Fandango.

Films like Reagan available to stream or rent

If you’re looking for a high-stakes presidential drama that you can catch online, here are some movies like Reagan that are available to stream or watch digitally now:

Available to stream

Vice (2018) – Amazon Prime Video

Air Force One (1997) – Fubo

Available to rent or buy

JFK (1991) – Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

Frost/Nixon (2008) – Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

Lincoln (2012) – Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

Jackie (2016) – Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

