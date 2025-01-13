There’s only one way to watch Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare

The newest entry in the Twisted Childhood Universe is here: Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, and there’s only one way (at least right now) you can watch the new horror movie.

Kevin Feige pioneered the modern cinematic universe with the MCU. Now, Rhys Frake-Waterfield is leading the horror charge with the TCU, a franchise dedicated to ruining everyone’s childhoods.

It started with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a low-budget slasher movie following Christopher as he returns to the Hundred Acre Woods – but Winnie and Piglet aren’t the cozy, friendly pals he once had, now murderous, vengeful monsters hellbent on killing any human they find.

Despite overwhelmingly negative reviews, the film was a success, and it became the launching point for a series putting a macabre spin on iconic literary characters who are now in the public domain. After Blood and Honey 2, we’ve arrived at its newest effort: Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare.

How to watch Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is exclusively available in cinemas. It arrived in theaters on January 13, 2025.

Although, a small word of warning: don’t expect to find lots of screenings. It’s available in AMC, Regal, and other cinemas, but you may need to adjust your schedule; for example, in every cinema in and around New York, it has one screening a day at around 7pm.

Unfortunately, you may be out of luck if you’re outside the US. It’s not hitting UK cinemas until February 24, 2025, while Australian audiences will need to wait until February 27.

Is it on streaming?

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare isn’t available on streaming right now, but we’ll update this space when it gets a home entertainment release date.

Where will Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare be available to stream?

Iconic Events Releasing

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is expected to drop on Peacock after its theatrical release, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

The TCU doesn’t have a set agreement with any streaming platform – however, both Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey movies have ended up on Peacock, so it’s reasonable to assume it’ll be the same for Peter Pan.

As for when it’ll drop, we could be waiting a while. Blood and Honey 2 took 189 days (from its US theatrical release) to come to streaming, while the first film took 228 days.

So, don’t expect to find Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare on Peacock (or any other streamer, for that matter) until July 2025 at the earliest.

What is Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare about?

Iconic Events Releasing

In what’s said to be an “extremely darker” movie than Blood and Honey, Neverland Nightmare follows Wendy (Megan Placito) as she tries to rescue her brother from the clutches of the evil Peter Pan (Martin Portlock). She’ll also need to deal with Tinkerbell, a heroin-addicted fairy.

That sounds about right for the TCU. Scott Jeffrey, the movie’s director, earlier warned: “This is tonally an extremely darker film to Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey. When dealing with children being abducted, it felt right.

“All of the films from our Poohniverse will feel different from the last. So, if one isn’t for you, then maybe the next will be. Peter Pan is the most vicious of them all. He is twisted, cruel and cunning.”

There are three more TCU movies in the works: Bambi: The Reckoning, Pinocchio: Unstrung, and Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, all of which are set for release sometime in 2025. In other words, consider us… Hooked.

For more horror, check out our list of the scariest horror movies coming out in 2025 and what we know about about 28 Years Later and Terrifier 4.