Come to me, Nosferatu on streaming. But do we know more than Thomas Hutter ever has in his life? Here’s its full digital release rundown.

That’s unfair on Thomas, really. He copes remarkably well for a man who married his dream woman who accidentally awoke a vampiric spirit some years before… because she was lonely.

This is the plot of Nosferatu in a nutshell, which is an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic gothic tale Dracula. Key elements remain the same, but it was originally illegal (check out the unhinged true story for a more in-depth explanation).

The horror movie has just debuted in the US, yet fans are already wondering when we’ll see Bill Skarsgård’s frightening new villain on streaming. But do we know any details yet?

How to watch Nosferatu

There’s only one way currently to watch Nosferatu, and that’s by taking a trip to your local cinema. The film was released in the US on December 25, 2024, and hits the UK on January 1, 2025.

This festive season, you’ve gotta get your vampire kicks from sitting in the dark with popcorn and a bunch of strangers. It’s not even been a full week since Nosferatu was released in cinemas, with its extended international release still to come.

If you really want to make a day of it, you might want to try one of two potential double bills – Babyratu (Nosferatu and Babygirl) or A Complete Unknownsferatu (Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown). If you want the professional opinion of someone who did the latter, the first option is a cracking choice.

Fans can expect Robert Eggers’ latest horror movie to be in cinemas for at least the next 3-4 weeks.

Where to stream Nosferatu

Nosferatu isn’t available to stream yet – but when the time comes, it’ll undoubtedly head to Peacock first.

Universal Pictures

How do we know this? Focus Features is a subsidiary of NBC Universal, which owns Peacock. Much like we see on other streaming services, movies will always go to their parent companies first (e.g. Warner Bros. releases will go to Max).

However, this doesn’t mean we won’t see an extended streaming release later down the line. As anyone with a subscription will know, new movies can often be released across multiple platforms as more time passes.

This isn’t confirmed, as we don’t even have a set streaming release date for Peacock. There are currently no confirmed plans for a wider streaming release (we’re just using common sense here).

When will Nosferatu come to digital?

We can expect to see Nosferatu on digital release between 3-4 weeks after its theatrical release date thanks to Focus Features’ typical strategy.

Focus Features

Again, we’re following the patterns of the parent company here. Its most recent example is Conclave, which was released in theaters on October 25. It then arrived on PVOD (premium video on demand) on November 26, just over a month later. The Bikeriders followed a similar strategy.

Unlike other studios, this has nothing to do with how well a new title performs at the box office.

With this in mind, a predicted release date for Nosferatu would be either January 24 or January 28, 2025. We don’t know this for certain, but we do know the studio tends to drop new titles on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Nosferatu is in US cinemas on December 25, and in UK screens on January 1.