How to watch No One Will Save You – is it streaming?

Aliens aren’t cute or awe-inspiring in Brian Duffield’s 2023 movie No One Will Save You as an extraterrestrial race seeks absolute horror – but where will fans be able to stream it?

The sci-fi horror movie promises to thrill and scare from the start, with the director calling it “lean and mean.” The story follows Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a homebody living an ordinary existence until bizarre occurrences happen outside her home.

Sooner rather than later, an alien race has infiltrated Earth and is hellbent on finding and using humans. Brynn’s peaceful life is no more as she has to try and survive when the aliens invade her home. By the looks of it, Brynn is on her own and forced to face her own past to save her future.

These aliens are not the small and big-eyed versions many remember from pop culture in the 80s and 90s. Instead, these creatures are tall, lanky, grotesque gray, and have a haunting presence. With fans excited for No One Will Save You, here are some details on where to stream it.

Where to stream No One Will Save You

Brian Duffield’s No One Will Save You will be available to stream on Hulu from September 22.

Nothing will be more creepy than staying in your own home as the movie unfolds with Brynn’s own home invasion.

According to Gizmodo, part of the plot reads that Brynn was “alienated” by her community. A unique choice of words considering the gravity of an alien race doing the opposite and taking over Earth.

A first-look clip of the movie shows exactly how terrifying the aliens are. As Brynn hides next to her bed, an alien opens her door, but its face is obscured. A series of odd clicks and cracks come from the specimen before it abruptly walks away. With a chance to hide further, Brynn crawls under her bed. The scene ends with an oddly creepy look at the alien’s feet that somewhat resemble toes.

That's everything we know about how to stream No One Will Save You.

