How to watch new Michael Caine movie Medieval

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

Michael Caine is back on the big screen, starring in historical action movie Medieval, and we’ve got details of how, when, and where you can watch it.

Michael Caine might be nearing his 90th birthday, but the screen legend shows no sign of slowing down.

There was a time when it looked like Caine would only act in Christopher Nolan movies, but the 89-year-old has also recently appeared in King of Thieves, Come Away, Twist, and Best Sellers.

Caine now has a new film heading into cinemas, inspired by the true story of one of the greatest warriors in history…

What is Medieval about?

The story of Medieval focuses on 15th-century Czech icon and warlord Jan Žižka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire.

Ben Foster (Hell or High Water, 3.10 to Yuma) plays Jan Žižka, while the supporting cast includes Matthew Goode (The Imitation Game, Watchmen), Sophie Lowe (Blow the Man Down), and Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds). Michael Caine, meanwhile, plays an imperial advisor called Lord Boresh.

Petr Jákl, an actor who has appeared in the likes of xXx and AVP: Alien vs Predator, both writes and directs – from a story by Marek Dobes – and describes the film as follows…

“Jan Žižka is a story about the birth of a warlord, and I think people will be surprised by the way it is conceived. The story plays out in 1402 during Žižka’s youth before the Hussite Wars. It has everything one needs to know about that time period to understand it. The film also features plenty of fighting, but above all a very strong story that takes you on a ride to the very end.”

How to watch Medieval

Medieval hit US and Canadian screens in September.

If you’re in the UK, Medieval is released in cinemas, on digital, and on-demand on October 28.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.