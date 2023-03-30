How to watch Murder Mystery 2 – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

Murder Mystery 2 finds Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston once again trying to solve a series of deadly crimes, but what time is the action-comedy sequel dropping on Netflix? Read on to find out.

The first Murder Mystery arrived in the summer of 2019, and starred Adam Sandler as New York cop Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as his hairdresser wife Audrey.

The film revolved around the couple’s trip to Europe to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, during which people die on a billionaire’s yacht, and they become suspects.

The star-studded comedy had the biggest opening weekend for any Netflix movie up to that point and was viewed by 73 million households during its first month of release. So, it’s no surprise that a sequel was announced just a few months later. One that’s coming to Netflix this week…

Murder Mystery 2 is released on Friday, March 31, 2023.

In terms of what time Murder Mystery 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location, so here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

What is Murder Mystery 2 about?

Murder Mystery 2 again stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as Nick and Audrey Spitz, with the official synopsis as follows…

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island.

But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin – making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

Who is in Murder Mystery 2?

This is the main cast for Murder Mystery 2, plus who they play…

Adam Sandler is Nick Spitz

Jennifer Aniston is Audrey Spitz

Mark Strong is Miller

Adeel Akhtar is The Maharajah

Melanie Laurent is Claudette

Jodie Turner-Smith is Countess Sekou

John Kani is Colonel Ulenga

Kuhoo Verma is Saira

Enrique Arce is Francisco

Danny Boon is Inspector Delacroix

Murder Mystery 2 drops on Netflix tomorrow (March 31), while for more Netflix coverage head here.