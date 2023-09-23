How to watch Modern Family – Is it streaming?

Modern Family has been a pinnacle of modern sitcoms, but now that it’s 14 years old today, where can you watch it?

When it comes to sitcoms, only a few really manage to stand out in the larger culture. Some have aged poorly, while others are still the first pick for a person’s watch-party.

And one sitcom that has remained popular since its end is ABC’s Modern Family. Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, it ran for 11 seasons, from September 23, 2009, to April 8, 2020.

The show has just hit its fourteenth anniversary. So if you’re in the sitcom binging mood, you might be wondering, where can you stream the show? Read on, and we’ll explain all.

Where can I watch Modern Family?

All 11 seasons of Modern Family are available on streaming platforms Hulu and Peacock. The entire series is also available to buy and rent through platforms such as Now TV, Apple TV, and Vudu. Boxsets and other physical forms can be purchased from outlets such as Amazon.

The synopsis for the show reads: “Told from the perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, the series offers an honest, often-hilarious perspective of family life. Parents Phil and Claire yearn for an honest, open relationship with their three kids. But a daughter who is trying to grow up too fast, another who is too smart for her own good, and a rambunctious young son make it challenging.

“Claire’s dad, Jay, and his Latina wife, Gloria, are raising two sons together, but people sometimes believe Jay to be Gloria’s father. Jay’s gay son, Mitchell, and his partner, Cameron, have adopted a little Asian girl, completing one big – straight, gay, multicultural, traditional – happy family.”

Will there be a Modern Family Season 12?

Sadly no, there will only ever be 11 seasons of Modern Family, as the show ended in 2020.

While no official reason has been given for the show’s end, the finale did seem to be coming for a while, as most of the characters were beginning to hit the peaks of their stories. Plus, despite the show having a 85% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes overall, critical reception and viewership did begin to dip as the series went on, which was likely a factor in its cancellation.

