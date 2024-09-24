How to watch Matt Walsh’s controversial transgender doc after Am I Racist

Whether you’re a Matt Walsh lover or hater, it seems like everyone wants to know where to watch his transgender-centric documentary.

Right wing podcaster Matt Walsh is currently making waves with his Am I Racist documentary, especially because some of his fans have found the mainstream media have chosen to not report on the movie.

However, Am I Racist is not Walsh’s first attempt at creating a divisive project that challenges one side of the political aisle.

Walsh was at the head of 2022’s transgender-centric documentary What is a Woman, but where can you watch the movie in its entirety? Here’s everything we know.

What is a Woman explained

What is a Woman is Matt Walsh’s documentary that set out to highlight gender and identity issues from a right-leaning lens.

The podcast host went around the country to interview politicians, gender studies professors, transgender people, parents of trans kids, and more in his quest to answer what a woman is.

The goal of the documentary was to reaffirm Walsh’s stance against what he calls “transgender ideology” or the idea that people on the left side of the political spectrum are supporting a movement that could “harm” future generations by challenging society’s view of gender roles.

Where to watch What is a Woman?

What Is a Woman can be watched by anyone who has a subscription to The Daily Wire+.

The right-leaning platform is home to both of Walsh’s films, as well as his longstanding self-titled political commentary series The Matt Walsh Show.

Those who have The Roku Channel can stream What Is a Woman as well. It’s currently available on that platform for free.

Why it’s so controversial

Matt Walsh’s What Is a Woman is controversial because it’s seen by many as an attack on the transgender community, with some of those in the documentary claiming Walsh tricked them into appearing in the movie.

At least three people who appeared in Walsh’s movie told NBC News that they were tricked into being a part of the movie.

Dr. Marci Bowers, a California surgeon, Dr. Michelle Forcier, a Brown University professor, and Naia Ōkami, a trans woman who lives in Washington state, all walked back their involvement with Walsh’s movie after more information came to light.

The Daily Wire

“I didn’t really know about Matt’s conservative credentials,” Bowers said. “They sugarcoated it just a little bit. They didn’t give me an indication of what it would really be about, but they did give me the title of the video.”

Even before these individuals came forward their own experiences, trans right advocate Eli Erlick published a lengthy Twitter thread in which they accused Walsh and his team of trying to recruit them for an appearance in the documentary by “using a fake name and a front organization called the Gender Unity Project.”

Although Walsh’s first movie debut was met with a ton of criticism from the mainstream media, it’s currently sitting at an 86% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, the reviews don’t seem to reflect the film’s overall positive score as one viewer wrote, “The movie is closer to a video opinion essay than an examination of an issue… What Is A Woman? is utterly devoid of curiosity or generosity. It’s fueled by anger and fear, and partisan calculation. Walsh poses like a wise man, but he’s a cyberbully.”

Another commented, “A film made to sermonize to the already converted, those already primed to see the simple existence of trans people as worthy of laughter and contempt rather than curiosity or empathy, then hand them weapons in the form of lazy disinformation and hate.”

