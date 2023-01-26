How to watch Lockwood & Co. – is it streaming on Netflix?

Lockwood & Co. is a new supernatural show from Attack the Block creator Joe Cornish – but where can you watch it, and is it streaming on Netflix?

While Halloween may long be over, some people’s love for shows about ghosts never wavers. Which is why when it was announced that a new series about ghosthunters, titled Lockwood & Co., was coming out, naturally people got very excited.

When it comes to new shows, we can pretty much expect them all to be on some form of streaming service, often dropping all at once so we can binge said content to our heart’s content.

Article continues after ad

But some of you may not know where to watch this specific series, or how to access it. Many shows of this calibre have been available to stream on Netflix, but can the same be said for Lockwood & Co.? Well, we’re here to help you, so let’s go over it all.

When and where can you watch Lockwood & Co.?

Lockwood & Co. will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on Friday, January 27. The show will be dropping all at once.

In terms of what time the series will arrive on the streaming platform, here’s a handy guide depending on your time zone:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Netflix has confirmed that they are streaming the show with Twitter posts, one of which also features a trailer of the show.

Article continues after ad

What will happen in Lockwood & Co.?

If you’ve never heard of the show before, and you want the quick rundown, the official Netflix synopsis reads: “In a world plagued by ghosts, three teens band together as paranormal investigators, risking what little they have to unravel a diabolical conspiracy.”

This series, which will be based on the popular book series of the same name by Johnathan Stroud, is clearly another venture into the supernatural YA genre. Plus, it’s by the same people who gave us the hit 2011 alien film Attack the Block, so hopefully Lockwood & Co. is set to impress.

Lockwood & Co. will be available to stream on Netflix by January 27, 2023. Check out the rest of our coverage of the show here.