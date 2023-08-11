How to watch Lil Tay documentary – is it streaming?

Amid the shocking Lil Tay death hoax this week, here’s what you need to know about how to watch the documentary series Life With Lil Tay and if it’s on streaming.

This week, the world was left shocked after a family statement claimed Lil Tay – real name Claire Hope – had passed away at the age of 14. However, the statement, which also claimed her brother died, immediately came into question. In a shocking turn of events, the star has since spoken out to confirm that she’s not dead, blaming a social media hack.

Hope rose to fame in 2018 with a series of viral videos in which she played the character of a young rich girl, often seen flexing money and luxury cars, although she later retracted from the spotlight, causing concern among her fans.

At the height of her fame, the online sensation became the subject of a documentary series named Life With Lil Tay – here’s how to watch it.

How to watch Lil Tay documentary series

Life With Lil Tay is available to stream exclusively on Zeus, a subscription based streaming platform featuring original influencer-driven programming.

Zeus costs $59.99 per year or $5.99 per month – you can sign up and subscribe here.

It is available on multiple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android and Android TV, Roku, FireTV, and more.

What is Life With Lil Tay about?

The Lil Tay documentary is a three-part series, taking viewers back five years to when she was just nine years old and her social media following had skyrocketed.

You can check out the trailer below:

As per the official synopsis: “You know who she is! Lil Tay sets the record straight, opening a window into her world and allowing her followers to see what her personal life is like behind the scenes.”

