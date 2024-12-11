Kraven the Hunter will come to this streaming platform first

Villains aren’t born, they’re made – and Kraven the Hunter will reveal the origin story of an iconic Marvel villain. You can see it in cinemas, but if you want to watch it on streaming, there’s only one place it’ll be available.

It’s been one hell of a year for Sony’s Marvel universe – emphasis on the hell. Madame Web kicked off the studio’s theatrical slate with dreadful reviews (it has 11% on Rotten Tomatoes) and meager box office returns.

Venom 3 gave Tom Hardy his last dance as the titular anti-hero. Credit where it’s due, despite attracting similarly negative reviews, it has grossed nearly $470 million worldwide.

Kraven the Hunter might be different: it’s R-rated, it boasts practical action, and its director wants fans to give it a chance. Whether you do that in theaters or on streaming is up to you, but here’s exactly how to watch it.

How to watch Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter will be available exclusively in cinemas from December 13, 2024.

It’s coming at a competitive time for people’s tickets: Wicked and Moana 2 are still dominating the box office, it’s going up against Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim on the same day, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King will premiere on December 20.

However, two things worth bearing in mind: early reactions to footage from Kraven were positive, with many viewers praising its set pieces; and there won’t be another superhero movie in cinemas until Captain America: Brave New World in February 2025.

Speaking to ComicBook, director JC Chandor said: “For me as a filmmaker, my number one goal, especially, quite frankly, over the last couple of years where you guys are deep in this world… some of the fans out there, a lot of the fans, were upset with certain decisions and certain outcomes [of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe].

“Then with other films, they’ve gone on to be tremendous successes. So there’s been a mixed success rate. People have got to give us a chance and come out and support this film, and literally try to wash away some of the other stuff that’s happened. Give our film a chance.”

Where to stream Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures

After its theatrical run, Kraven the Hunter will come to Netflix in the US.

This is thanks to Sony’s deal with the streaming service. The studio struck an agreement with Netflix in 2021, granting the streamer exclusive US rights to its theatrical releases once they’ve left cinemas.

As Netflix explained, “Under the deal, Netflix will obtain first pay window rights to SPE titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows.”

In simpler terms, once Kraven the Hunter leaves cinemas, it’ll drop on VOD platforms (like Amazon Prime) where people can buy or rent it digitally. However, for those who want to stream it via one of their subscriptions, it’ll be available on Netflix first.

When will Kraven the Hunter be on Netflix?

Sony Pictures

While unconfirmed, Kraven the Hunter will likely be available to stream on Netflix by April 2025.

Much like how we know when Moana 2 will arrive on Disney Plus, you just need to look at the timelines for other Sony films: Madame Web took exactly three months to come to Netflix, while Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire came to the streamer after 130 days.

Let’s say Kraven the Hunter is a modest hit and it plays through the New Year. It could have a similar timeline to Ghostbusters, which would see it premiere on Netflix around the week beginning April 20, 2025.

However, it all depends on box office performance; that’s why Madame Web came to Netflix after three months, so just keep your eyes peeled.

Is Kraven the Hunter coming to Disney Plus?

Sony Pictures

Yes, Kraven the Hunter will come to Disney Plus after it leaves Netflix.

As well as its deal with Netflix, Sony signed a major agreement with Disney in 2021. In the simplest terms, Netflix gets Sony’s movies during the pay-one window (this typically lasts around 18 months), and then they move over to Disney Plus.

So, that means it probably won’t come to Disney Plus until September 2026.

Before Kraven the Hunter hits cinemas on December 13, find out Aaron Taylor-Johnson's condition for fighting Spider-Man, read our list of the best superhero movies of all time, and find out how to watch every Marvel movie in order. You can also read our list of the best movies of 2024.