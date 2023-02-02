How to watch Knock at the Cabin – is it streaming on Netflix?

Knock at the Cabin, the new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and Dave Bautista, is about to drop – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village, Split: M. Night Shyamalan’s filmography is an embarrassment of iconic riches (plus a few unspoken turkeys).

He may be best known for his twists, but he remains one of the most fascinating, essential filmmakers working today, investing his own money into water-cooler thrillers and mysteries. Like him or loathe him, he’s a household name just like Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan.

His new movie is primed to rank among his best work yet – so, here’s what you need to know about how to watch Knock at the Cabin.

When and where to watch Knock at the Cabin

Knock at the Cabin will be exclusively available in cinemas from Friday, February 3.

It will not receive a day-and-date release on Peacock like past Universal releases, nor will it be streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or any other platform. At the time of writing, there is no premium VOD option.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

In our review, we said it “isn’t the scariest movie M. Night Shyamalan has made, but it’s one of the most challenging; a gripping psychological drama that puts you in the place of its protagonists as they are given an impossible ultimatum.”

Knock at the Cabin hits cinemas on February 3, 2023. You can find out more about the cast of the movie here, and its source material here.

