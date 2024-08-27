How to watch Kevin Costner’s Wyatt Earp movie – is it streaming?

When it comes to modern day warriors of Western cinema, Kevin Costner is one of the biggest names in the biz, and his Wyatt Earp movie has a fascinating history.

While he might be known to most as a king of small screen (thanks to his turn as John Dutton in Yellowstone), Kevin Costner’s filmography is primarily occupied with some of the best Western movies ever made.

Wyatt Earp… isn’t one of them. After originally being tagged to star in the much more successful Tombstone, Costner left the project after feeling that Earp wasn’t getting enough of the spotlight in the ensemble movie.

As such, Wyatt Earp was born in 1994. It’s something of a superhero flick for a legendary Western figure, and despite its box office failings, it’s worth checking out to complete your Costner journey. Here’s how to watch, including streaming information.

How to watch Kevin Costner’s Wyatt Earp movie

The only way to watch Wyatt Earp is to rent or buy the movie on digital platforms, like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

On Amazon Prime Video, it’s $3.59 to rent and $12.99 to buy. Apple TV+, on the other hand, is $3.99 to rent and $12.99 to buy.

Is it on streaming?

Unfortunately, Wyatt Earp isn’t available as part of a streaming subscription.

Meaning: you can’t watch it for free on any platforms right now.

The only way to watch it is to rent or buy as above. But these things often change, and a streaming service might pick it up as part of their slate of new movies sometime in the near future.

If you don’t feel like dishing out the cash, there are other similar Westerns to watch on streaming right now. In fact, at the time of writing, Tombstone is available to stream on Hulu, Fubo, and Paramount+. (Given Costner’s history with both projects, it’s almost worth a double bill!)

Netflix also has skin in the game, with new documentary all about Wyatt Earp (titled Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War) having landed on the platform in August, 2024.

